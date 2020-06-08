UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 399 Points To Close At 34,749 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

PSX gains 399 points to close at 34,749 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,749.57 points as compared to 34,350.42 points on the last working day, with positive change of 399.15 points (1.16%).

A total of 222,416,007 shares were traded compared to the trade 89,134,137 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.687 billion as compared to Rs3.962 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 232 recorded gain and 106 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,498,500 shares and price per share of Rs27.26, Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 18,870,000 with price per share of Rs3.43 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 13,180,000 and price per share of Rs14.35.

The Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs90 per share, closing at Rs7090 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs26.58 per share, closing at Rs1270.17.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs2200, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs 26.01 per share closing at Rs 520.01.

