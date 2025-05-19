PSX Gains 40 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 40.49 points, a positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 119,689.63 points as compared to 119,649.14 points on the last trading day.
A total of 425,372,280 shares were traded during the day as compared to 572,287,175 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 22.274 billion against Rs 29.026 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 222 of them recorded gains and 199 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 60,601,551 shares at Rs 16.
28 per share, Crescent Star Insurance Limited with 20,056,727 shares at Rs 3.15 per share and At-Tahur Limited with 18,289,768 shares at Rs 46.13 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,245.77 per share closing at Rs 13,703.44 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 926.69 rise in its share price to close at Rs 10,193.54.
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.74 per share price, closing at Rs 700.26, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 50.96 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,198.04.
