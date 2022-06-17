UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 410 Points, Closing At 42,140 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 410.60 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 42,140.76 points against 41,730.16 points on the last working day.

A total of 282,931,441 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 162,179,047 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.059 billion against Rs 4.780 billion on last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 95 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 31,924,184 shares and price per share of Rs 5.37, Hum Network with volume of 17,699,500 and price per share of Rs 7.50 and Pak Refinery with volume of 17,111,646 and price per share of Rs 17.91.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1800 per share, closing at Rs 25,800 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 121.25 to Rs 2,021.25.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 595 per share closing at Rs 9,900 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share price of which declined by Rs 12.27 to close at Rs 891.50.

