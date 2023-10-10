Open Menu

PSX Gains 418 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 418 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 418.48 points, a positive change of 0.88 per cent on Tuesday, closing at 48,140.28 points against 47,721.80 points the previous day.

A total of 350,067,949 shares valuing Rs.10.762 billion were traded during the day as compared to 233,661,179 shares valuing Rs. 7.076 billion the previous day.

As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 33,899,306 shares at Rs.

2.46 per share, Pak Refinery with 26,344,125 shares at Rs.16.43 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,344,125 shares at Rs.1.30 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.550.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs.69.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.1144.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.100.00 per share closing at Rs.7000.00, followed by Thal Ind. Crop. with a Rs.10.90 decline to close at Rs.227.09.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tac ..

Mexican Ambassador commends UAE&#039;s role in tackling climate challenges

26 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cas ..

ADNOC Drilling to distribute increased interim cash dividend of $358 million

26 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masda ..

ADX welcomes secondary Green Bond listing by Masdar

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 team management announced for home se ..

Pakistan U19 team management announced for home series against Sri Lanka U19

44 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Res ..

Bodour Al Qasimi chairs 1st meeting of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovati ..

56 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of lis ..

Burjeel Holdings celebrates 1st anniversary of listing on ADX

56 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers g ..

Mansour bin Zayed: ICA Congress Abu Dhabi offers great opportunity to preserve, ..

1 hour ago
 Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

2 hours ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business