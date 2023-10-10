PSX gains 418 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 418.48 points, a positive change of 0.88 per cent on Tuesday, closing at 48,140.28 points against 47,721.80 points the previous day.

A total of 350,067,949 shares valuing Rs.10.762 billion were traded during the day as compared to 233,661,179 shares valuing Rs. 7.076 billion the previous day.

As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 33,899,306 shares at Rs.

2.46 per share, Pak Refinery with 26,344,125 shares at Rs.16.43 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,344,125 shares at Rs.1.30 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.550.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs.69.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.1144.99.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.100.00 per share closing at Rs.7000.00, followed by Thal Ind. Crop. with a Rs.10.90 decline to close at Rs.227.09.