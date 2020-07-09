UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 447 Points To Close At 36,142 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PSX gains 447 points to close at 36,142 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,142.17 points as compared to 35,694.89 points on the last working day, with positive change of 447.28 points (1.25%).

A total 467,486,611 shares were traded compared to the trade 317,691,871 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs15.684 billion as compared to Rs13.022 billion during last trading day.

As many as 378 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 249 recorded gain and 109 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 40,652,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.75, Pak Elektron with a volume of 39,604,500 with price per share of Rs26.96 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,452,500 and price per share of Rs35.65.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs100.84 per share, closing at Rs6800.84 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs32.59 per share, closing at Rs467.16.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs90 per share, closing at Rs9500, whereas prices of Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs49.70 per share closing at Rs612.97.

