PSX gains 44.89 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday gained 44.89 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 42393.52 against 42348.63 points on the previous day.

A total of 161,778,171 shares were traded during the day as compared to 120,196,260 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.687 billion against Rs 4.657 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 180 of them recorded gains and 142 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 15,341,260 shares at Rs 1.41 per share, Hascol petrol with 12,137,500 shares at Rs 7.82 per share, and Ghani Chemical XB with 7,820,500 shares at Rs 17.81 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 46.91 per share price, closing at Rs 801.62, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind. Crop with a Rs 14 rise in its per share price to Rs284.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 824.25 per share closing at Rs 10165.75 followed by Premium Textile with a Rs 51.67 decline to close at Rs 637.32.