UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 46 Points To Close At 45,909 Points

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PSX gains 46 points to close at 45,909 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 46.72 points, a positive change of 0.10 points, closing at 45,909.65 points against 45,862.93 points on the last working day.

A total of 192,479,209 shares, valuing Rs8.892, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 328,008,699 shares worth Rs10.509, the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 158 of them recorded gain and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,792,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.

29, Telecard Limited with a volume of 9,685,500 and price per share of Rs17.71 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 8,030,000 and price per share of Rs22.38.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs81.75 per share, closing at Rs1171.75 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex the share prices of which climbed up by Rs54.50 to Rs1044.50.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs58.33 closing at Rs5650 followed by Fazal Cloth, the share price of which declined by Rs18.40 to close at Rs261.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Fazal Cloth Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

3 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>