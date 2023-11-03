PSX gains 466 points

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 09:38 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 466.28 points, a positive change of 0.89 per cent on Friday, closing at 53,123.04 points against 52,656.76 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 466.28 points, a positive change of 0.89 per cent on Friday, closing at 53,123.04 points against 52,656.76 points the previous day.

A total of 509,113,372 shares valuing Rs.15.586 billion were traded during the day as compared to 475,085,837 shares valuing Rs. 14.578 billion the previous day.

As many as 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 225 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 43,173,500 shares at Rs.

2.26 per share, Pak Refinery with 41,824,973 shares at Rs.22.65 per share and TLP Properties with 29,063,599 shares at Rs.13.38 per share.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.194.90 per share price, closing at Rs.7,995.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs.100.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.7,300.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.350.00 per share closing at Rs.22,400.00, followed by Mehmood Tex with a Rs.29.03 decline to close at Rs.483.50.

