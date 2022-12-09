UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 46.67 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 46.67 points on Friday, a slight positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 41698.28 against 41651.61 points on the previous day.

A total of 191,388,906 shares were traded during the day as compared to 227,834,004 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.583 billion against Rs 4.059 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,657,694 shares at Rs 1.38 per share, Media Times Ltd with 15,028,000 shares at Rs 2.29 per share and Dewan Farooque Sp. with 13,009,500 shares at Rs 4.34 per share.

Khyber Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 15.97 per share price, closing at Rs 411.11, whereas the runner-up was Murree Brewery with a Rs 15.49 rise in its per share price to Rs 361.22.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.04 per share closing at Rs 646.63 followed by Premium Textile with a Rs 39.10 decline to close at Rs 624.90.

