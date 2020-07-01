PSX gains 467 points to close at 34,889 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,889.41 points as compared to 34,421.92 points on the last working day, with positive change of 467.49 points (1.36%).

A total 315,039,420 shares were traded compared to the trade 223,313,058 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.671 billion as compared to Rs 7.505 billion during last trading day.

As many as 378 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 242 recorded gain and 114 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 39,105,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.01, Hum Network with a volume of 30,679,500 with price per share of Rs12.55 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 26,473,000 and price per share of Rs28.24.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs7100 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs61.21 per share, closing at Rs877.39.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs38.75 per share, closing at Rs6696.25, whereas prices of Hinopak Moto shares decreased by Rs23 per share closing at Rs350.