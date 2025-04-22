PSX Gains 46.97 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 08:06 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 46.97 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 118,430.35 points as compared to 118,383.38 points on the last trading da
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 46.97 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 118,430.35 points as compared to 118,383.38 points on the last trading day.
A total of 740,872,571 shares were traded during the day as compared to 672,443,910 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.516 billion against Rs36.424 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 116,690,498 shares at Rs 10.
45 per share, Power Cement with 67,921,472 shares at Rs 14.26 per share and Pak International Bulk with 58,810,003 shares at Rs 9.92 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 224.80 per share closing at Rs 2,472.79 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 146.20 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,158.50.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.93 per share price, closing at Rs 1,214.17, whereas the runner-up Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 44.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 748.24.
Recent Stories
PSX gains 46.97 points
PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to expand defence ties and regional cooperation
Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announces to outsource railway hospi ..
WB review team expresses satisfaction over SFERP activities
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye
MDA cracks down on illegal constructions, encroachments
Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women
LDA seals another 83 properties
Pakistan, Rwanda pledge to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and peacekeeping
RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances
More Stories From Business
-
PSX gains 46.97 points1 minute ago
-
Pakistan open to FDIs from US firms: Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
Gold hits record, stocks mixed as Trump fuels Fed fears1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to review NFC performance3 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews strategy to involve private sector in wheat procurement1 hour ago
-
KP PA panel discusses issues affecting Tourism Department's performance3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive growth1 hour ago
-
Gold prices surge further by Rs.5,900, reach all time high to 363,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets5 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister, Kyrgyz Ambassador discusses ways to boost bilateral trade connectivity5 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 4.60% to $45.783 in 9 months6 hours ago