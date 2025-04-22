PSX gains 46.97 points

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 08:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 46.97 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.04 percent, closing at 118,430.35 points as compared to 118,383.38 points on the last trading day.

A total of 740,872,571 shares were traded during the day as compared to 672,443,910 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.516 billion against Rs36.424 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 116,690,498 shares at Rs 10.

45 per share, Power Cement with 67,921,472 shares at Rs 14.26 per share and Pak International Bulk with 58,810,003 shares at Rs 9.92 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 224.80 per share closing at Rs 2,472.79 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 146.20 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,158.50.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.93 per share price, closing at Rs 1,214.17, whereas the runner-up Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs 44.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 748.24.

