UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 48 Points To Close At 36,190 Points

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

PSX gains 48 points to close at 36,190 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,190.41 points as compared to 36,142.17 points on the last working day, with positive change of 48.24 points (.13%).

A total 292,709,075 shares were traded compared to the trade 467,486,611 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.582 billion as compared to Rs15.684 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 167 recorded gain and 174 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 27,984,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.75, Male Leaf with a volume of 24,635,500 with price per share of Rs28.36 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 14,245,500 and price per share of Rs36.31.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs39 per share, closing at Rs299 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs35.03 per share, closing at Rs502.19.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs51 per share, closing at Rs800, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs37.73 per share closing at Rs551.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Male Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top HinoPak Motors Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Indus Dyeing Manufacturing Company Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

19 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

37 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

45 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

51 minutes ago

Women's tennis says no 'final decision' by China o ..

5 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.