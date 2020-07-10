PSX gains 48 points to close at 36,190 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,190.41 points as compared to 36,142.17 points on the last working day, with positive change of 48.24 points (.13%).

A total 292,709,075 shares were traded compared to the trade 467,486,611 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.582 billion as compared to Rs15.684 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 167 recorded gain and 174 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 27,984,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.75, Male Leaf with a volume of 24,635,500 with price per share of Rs28.36 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 14,245,500 and price per share of Rs36.31.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs39 per share, closing at Rs299 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs35.03 per share, closing at Rs502.19.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs51 per share, closing at Rs800, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs37.73 per share closing at Rs551.