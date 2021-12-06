UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 48 Points To Close At 43,280 Points

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 48 points to close at 43,280 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday gained 47.94 points, with a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 43,280.77 points against 43,232.83 points on the last working day.

A total of 176,913,333 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 287,730,808 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.081 billion against Rs10.278 billion the previous day.

As many as 314 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 175 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,586,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.96, Telecard Limited XB with a volume of 12,574,500 and price per share of Rs13.91 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 11,192,124 and price per share of Rs81.10.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs39.99 per share, closing at Rs2499.99 whereas the runner up was Premier Sugar, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs31.94 to Rs457.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs124 closing Rs5225.50 followed by Bhanero Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs85.42 to close at Rs1053.58.

