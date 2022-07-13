UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 518 Points, Closing At 41,862 Points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 518.76 points, a positive change of 1.25 percent, closing at 41,862.77 points against 41,344.01 points on the last working day.

A total of 164,827,449 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 99,088,707 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 6.488 billion against Rs 4.041 billion on last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gain and 90 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 14,938,181 shares and price per share of Rs 20.62, Sui North Gas with volume of 13,577,906 and price per share of Rs 39.75 and Oil and Gas Dev with volume of 9,979,259 and price per share of Rs83.63.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 141.84 per share, closing at Rs2,033.17 whereas the runner up was Exide (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 19.70 to Rs 282.42. Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 40 per share closing at Rs 800 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs 24.67 to close at Rs1,385.41.

