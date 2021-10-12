UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 53 Points To Close At 43,883 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX gains 53 points to close at 43,883 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 53.73 points, with a positive change of 0.12 per cent, closing at 43,883.08 points against 43,829.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 404,913,884 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 226,575,595 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.602 billion against Rs8.271 billion the previous day.

As many as 535 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 217 of them recorded gain and 302 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 51,143,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.21, Telecard Limited with a volume of 27,580,000 and price per share of Rs16.55 and Treet Corp with volume of 21,776,000 and price per share of Rs49.64.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs1070. Abbott Lab was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs19.96, closing at Rs777.96.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs42.40 per share, closing at Rs1607.60 followed by Pak Tobacco, the prices of which declined by Rs42.33 per share, closing at Rs1149.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Treet Corporation Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

4 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With ..

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

59 seconds ago
 Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-indust ..

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialize France

1 minute ago
 Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad ..

Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.