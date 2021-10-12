PSX gains 53 points to close at 43,883 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 53.73 points, with a positive change of 0.12 per cent, closing at 43,883.08 points against 43,829.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 404,913,884 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 226,575,595 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.602 billion against Rs8.271 billion the previous day.

As many as 535 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 217 of them recorded gain and 302 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 51,143,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.21, Telecard Limited with a volume of 27,580,000 and price per share of Rs16.55 and Treet Corp with volume of 21,776,000 and price per share of Rs49.64.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs1070. Abbott Lab was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs19.96, closing at Rs777.96.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs42.40 per share, closing at Rs1607.60 followed by Pak Tobacco, the prices of which declined by Rs42.33 per share, closing at Rs1149.67.