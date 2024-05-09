PSX Gains 56 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday gained 56.24 points, a slight positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 72,658.05 points against 72,601.82 points the previous trading day.
A total of 674,981,699 shares valuing Rs 24.053 billion were traded during the day as compared to 970,325,029 shares valuing Rs 23.514 billion the last day.
Some 376 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 218 of them recorded gains and 126 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 32 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 175,149,131 shares at Rs 1.
51 per share, Pak Elctron with 40,246,675 shares at Rs 27.55 per share and K-Electric Limited with 31,255,935 shares at Rs 4.69 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed an increase of Rs 194.80 per share price closing at Rs 19,189.98, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 89.95 decline to close at Rs 1,289.29.
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 63.39 per share closing at Rs 996.61, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 62.90 decline to close at Rs 775.72.
