PSX gains 579 points to close at 41,535 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 579.34 (1.41%), closing at 41,535.92 points against 40,956.58 points on the last working day.

A total 661,276,680 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 492,674,835 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.689 billion against Rs7.594 billion previous day.

As many as 392 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 244 of them recorded gain and 1130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 64,481,500 shares and price per share of Rs19.74, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 64,000,500 and price per share of Rs13.30 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 47,263,150 and price per share of Rs16.75.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs84.90 per share, closing at Rs1684.90 whereas Beta (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs61.13 per share, closing at Rs1661.13.

Sanofi Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs40.90 per share, closing at Rs779 whereas Gatron Ind decreased by Rs39 per share closing at Rs660