PSX Gains 584 Points To Close At 41,850 Points

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 584 points to close at 41,850 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index gained 584.47 (1.42%), closing at 41,850 points against 41,266 points on the last working day.

A total 487,158,467 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 354,430,658 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.514 billion against Rs15.613 billion previous day.

As many as 430 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 307 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple leaf with a volume of 48,526,243 shares and price per share of Rs42.18, Power Cement with a volume of 38,320,000 and price per share of Rs9.54 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 31,227,000 and price per share of Rs20.79.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs8300 whereas Millat TractorsXD was runner up with the increase of Rs57.80 per share, closing at Rs979.13.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs74.69 per share, closing at Rs6425.31 whereas prices of Premier Suger decreased by Rs42.69 per share closing at Rs526.56.

