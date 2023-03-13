UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 62 Points

Published March 13, 2023

PSX gains 62 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 62.98 points, a positive change of 0.15 per cent, closing at 41,856.85 points against 41,793.87 points the previous day.

A total of 289,274,485 shares were traded during the day as compared to 272,742,393 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.268 billion against Rs 6.770 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market;147 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hascol petrol with 42,448,000 shares at Rs 6.25 per share; Telecard Limited with 25,819,000 shares at Rs 8.00 per share and Oil and Gas Dev XD with 18,456,595 shares at Rs 93.20 per share.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.24 per share price, closing at Rs 691.50, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs 34.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 494.60.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 249.00 per share closing at Rs 8,000.00; followed by Pak Services with a Rs 140.69 decline to close at Rs 1,735.19.

