PSX gains 63 points

(@FahadShabbir)

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 86.22 points on Friday, a change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 41,352.99 points against 41,266.77 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 86.22 points on Friday, a change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 41,352.99 points against 41,266.77 points the previous day.

A total of 99,545,856 shares were traded during the day as compared to 99,950,613 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.336 billion against Rs. 2.867 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 296 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Int. Bulk with 10,345,500 shares at Rs.4.22 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 9,402,238 shares at Rs.1.17 per share and DGK Cement with 8,134,363 shares at Rs.53.81 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.59.98 per share price, closing at Rs.1,259.98, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.48.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,694.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.449.00 per share closing at Rs.22,050.00; followed by Khyber Textile with Rs.47.25 decline to close at Rs.582.75.