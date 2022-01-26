UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 67 Points To Close At 44,955 Points

January 26, 2022

PSX gains 67 points to close at 44,955 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Wednesday to witness bullish trend, gaining 67.28 points, with positive change of 0.15 percent, closing at 44,955.05 points against 44,887.77 points on the last working day

A total of 137,309,014 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 207,040,796 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.361 billion against Rs8.115 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 18,809,060 shares and price per share of Rs81.29, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 6,014,500 and price per share of Rs19.67 and TPL Properties with volume of 5,889,000 and price per share of Rs27.52.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1562 per share, closing at Rs22409 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm the share prices of which climbed up by Rs171.99 to Rs2466.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs300 closing at Rs9600 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs53.80 to close at Rs812.

