PSX Gains 722 Points To Close At 39,849 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,849.96 points against 39,172.48 points on the last working day, with positive change of 722.48 points (1.85%).

A total 431,962,618 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 406,036,915 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.526 billion against Rs12.359 billion previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 341 of them recorded gain and 70 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 59,705,882 shares and price per share of Rs15.85, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 34,565,000 and price per share of Rs14.76 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,965,500 and price per share of Rs42.09.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 64.33 per share, closing at Rs 989.33 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 64 per share price, closing at Rs 1689.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs184.33 per share price, closing at Rs 14788.33 whereas Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs 150 per share price closing at Rs8150.

