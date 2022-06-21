PSX gains 748 points, closing at 42,525 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 748.97 points, a positive change of 1.79 percent, closing at 42,525.95 points against 41,776.98 points on the last working day.

A total of 300,592,921 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 162,112,379 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 9.471 billion against Rs 4.910 billion on last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 268 of them recorded gain and 49 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 23,685,957 shares and price per share of Rs 21.23, Pak Refinery with volume of 20,652,776 and price per share of Rs 18.85 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 17,865,120 and price per share of Rs 5.66.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.38 per share, closing at Rs 1,729.95 whereas the runner up Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 34.99 to Rs 764.99.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 409.67 per share closing at Rs 9,950 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 39.99 to close at Rs 1,100.