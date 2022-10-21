PSX gains 76 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed slight bullish trend with gaining 76.44 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 42,213.48 against 42,137.04 points on the last working day.

A total of 289,586,599 shares were traded during the day as compared to 267,572,500 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.870 billion against Rs. 6.281 billion on the last trading day.

Some 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 136 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were: WorldCall Telecom with 30,622,000 shares at Rs 1.52 per share, Pak Refinery with 21,049,553 shares at Rs 17.81 per share, and Nishat PowerXD with14,791,432 shares at Rs 20.55 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 680 per share price, closing at Rs 10,680 whereas the runner-up was Gatron Industries with Rs.27 rise in its per share price to Rs.416.

Sapphire FiberXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 82 per share closing at Rs 1,018, followed by Siemens Pak with Rs 23.87 decline to close at Rs 781.97 per share.