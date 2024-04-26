PSX Gains 771 Points
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday gained 771.35 points, a positive change of 1.07 percent, closing at 72,742.75 points against 71,971.40 points the previous trading day
A total of 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion were traded during the day as compared to 798,527,177 shares valuing Rs 27.542 billion the last day.
Some 375 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 25 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Askari Bank Limited with 39,174,000 shares at Rs 25.
16 per share, K-Electric Limited with 31,235,856 shares at Rs 4.58 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 30,155,361shares at Rs 1.33 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 131.74 per share price, closing at Rs 7,822.61, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs 104.12 rise in its per share price to Rs1,492.45.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 101.08 per share closing at Rs 20,153.92, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 38.36 decline to close at Rs 630.20.
