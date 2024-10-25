PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

(@Abdulla99267510)

Market shows increased bullish momentum, culminates in a remarkable rise of 1,077 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) made history on Friday as its 100 Index crossed the 90,000 mark for the first time.

Trading commenced positively, with the index gaining 650 points and reaching 89,596. As the session progressed, the market showed increased bullish momentum, culminating in a remarkable rise of 1,077 points.

This surge allowed the index to surpass 90,000, marking a significant achievement in the country's financial landscape.

The milestone followed a strong performance in the previous trading session, where the index increased by 1,751 points and closed at 88,945.

The analysts attributed the recent gains to improved investor sentiment and positive market conditions.

The investors and market watchers will be keen to see if this upward trend continued in the coming days.