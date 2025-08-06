PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 2,051.33 more points, a positive of 1.43 percent, hitting new mile stone by reaching 145,088.50 points against 143,037.17 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 2,051.33 more points, a positive of 1.43 percent, hitting new mile stone by reaching 145,088.50 points against 143,037.17 points last trading day.

A total of 788,463,721 shares were traded during the day as compared to 549,719,494 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 52.780 billion against Rs 37.040 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 264 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 67,554,764 shares at Rs 14.24 per share, National Bank XD with 49,133,499 shares at Rs139.22 per share and First Dawood Prop with 44,652,962 shares at Rs 7.04 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,419.87 per share price, closing at Rs 30,935.90, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs869.83 rise in its per share price to Rs 9,568.15.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs321.66 per share closing at Rs 33,092.14 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs49.04 decline in its share price to close at Rs2,130.99.