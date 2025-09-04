Open Menu

PSX Hits Record High As 100-index Crosses 153,000 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

Rupee also recorded a slight improvement against US dollar

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a record-breaking session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging to an all-time high.

At the opening of trade, the index gained 860 points, pushing it for the first time to the historic level of 153,117 points.

A day earlier, the index had closed at 152,257 points after rising by 1,226 points.

The bullish rally has generated billions of rupees in gains for investors, reflecting strong market confidence.

Meanwhile, the rupee also recorded a slight improvement against the US Dollar.

According to the Exchange Companies Association, the greenback fell by 10 paisas in the interbank market, closing at Rs281.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Billion

Recent Stories

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

35 seconds ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

12 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

12 hours ago
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

12 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

12 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

12 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business