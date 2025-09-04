PSX Hits Record High As 100-index Crosses 153,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Rupee also recorded a slight improvement against US dollar
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a record-breaking session on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging to an all-time high.
At the opening of trade, the index gained 860 points, pushing it for the first time to the historic level of 153,117 points.
A day earlier, the index had closed at 152,257 points after rising by 1,226 points.
The bullish rally has generated billions of rupees in gains for investors, reflecting strong market confidence.
Meanwhile, the rupee also recorded a slight improvement against the US Dollar.
According to the Exchange Companies Association, the greenback fell by 10 paisas in the interbank market, closing at Rs281.61.
