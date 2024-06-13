PSX jumps 3,410 points to cross 76000 points mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, jumping 3,410.73 points, a positive change of 4.69 per cent, reaching all time high at 76,208.16 points against 72,797.43 points the previous day.

A total of 635,525,117 shares valuing Rs 30.745 billion were traded during the day as compared to 293,083,473 shares valuing Rs10.541 billion the previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 294 of them recorded gains and 87 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 66,835,469 shares at Rs 4.

72 per share, Fauji Cement with 39,803,815 shares at Rs 24.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,752,929 shares at Rs 1.33 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 149.99 per share price, closing at Rs 18,199.99 whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 137.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,685.08.

Colgate Palmolive Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 80.54 per share closing at Rs 1,167.11, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 50.00 decline to close at Rs 1,400.00.