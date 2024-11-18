PSX KSE-Index Crosses Historic 95,000 Points Mark
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:02 PM
Trading on first day of business week began with an impressive 386-point increase, propelling the KSE-100 Index to an all-time high of 95,150 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed another record-breaking surge today, with the KSE-100 Index crossing the historic 95,000-point mark.
Trading on the first day of the business week began with an impressive 386-point increase, propelling the KSE-100 Index to an all-time high of 95,150 points.
The bullish trend continued, with the index gaining an additional 477 points to reach a new peak of 95,240 points.
The psx has experienced a robust upward trend in recent weeks, with numerous new records being set during this period.
Meanwhile, the research houses in Pakistan, buoyed by improvements in macroeconomic indicators under the IMF loan program, have forecast that the PSX could offer returns in the range of 27% to 37% on investments by December 2025.
This would see the KSE-100 Index climbing to new highs between 120,000 and 127,000 points.
A report titled “Pakistan Strategy: Pakistan Outlook 2025” by Topline Research highlighted that the successful completion of IMF reviews, adherence to its guidelines for the fiscal year 2026 budget and improvements in Pakistan's credit rating would pave the way for issuing Eurobonds and Sukuk in 2025.
Recent Stories
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan to showcase handmade carpets at Turkiye show17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 20241 day ago
-
PRA takes action against wedding halls2 days ago
-
Gold price down by Rs. 300 per tola2 days ago
-
Indonesian Embassy hosts networking event to strengthen Pak-Indonesia economic ties2 days ago
-
APTSA demands action against smoky vehicles to overcome smog2 days ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 to Rs.267,400 per tola2 days ago