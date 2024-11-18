Open Menu

PSX KSE-Index Crosses Historic 95,000 Points Mark

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2024 | 01:02 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed another record-breaking surge today, with the KSE-100 Index crossing the historic 95,000-point mark.

Trading on the first day of the business week began with an impressive 386-point increase, propelling the KSE-100 Index to an all-time high of 95,150 points.

The bullish trend continued, with the index gaining an additional 477 points to reach a new peak of 95,240 points.

The psx has experienced a robust upward trend in recent weeks, with numerous new records being set during this period.

Meanwhile, the research houses in Pakistan, buoyed by improvements in macroeconomic indicators under the IMF loan program, have forecast that the PSX could offer returns in the range of 27% to 37% on investments by December 2025.

This would see the KSE-100 Index climbing to new highs between 120,000 and 127,000 points.

A report titled “Pakistan Strategy: Pakistan Outlook 2025” by Topline Research highlighted that the successful completion of IMF reviews, adherence to its guidelines for the fiscal year 2026 budget and improvements in Pakistan's credit rating would pave the way for issuing Eurobonds and Sukuk in 2025.

