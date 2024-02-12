PSX, LCCI organize awareness session for business growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an awareness session on “Potential Avenues for business Growth”, here at LCCI on Monday.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided over the session while the psx Director Ahmed Chinoy, CEO Farrukh Khan, General Manager Raeda Latif and Javed Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that stock exchange is an important indicator to examine the economy of any country. Currently Pakistan Stock Exchange is performing well. He said that the purpose of this awareness session is to inform the LCCI members about Pakistan Stock Exchange and encourage them to get listed in it. He said that through this awareness session, the issues of capital and liquidity are being highlighted.

The LCCI President said that there was a misconception that SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) could not be listed in the PSX, adding that a number of issues have been resolved in this regard. He suggested that the companies should get listed in the PSX as it would give them lot of benefits. He said that the liaison between Lahore Chamber and Pakistan Stock Exchange would be very fruitful.

PSX Director Ahmad Chinoy said that PSX has taken various initiatives and people are being informed about its benefits through door to door campaign. He said that they are providing awareness about listing in Pakistan Stock Exchange, investment and other matters, asserting that this is the best forum for investors. He said that the listed companies make people shareholders at market value. This brings diversified experience and provides better advice.

Ahmed Chinoy said that they have introduced reforms in the stock exchange and a company can get enlistment certificate in just 29 days.

He said that this makes local companies to become an international brand and also improve their profile. Currently, there are 534 elite companies listed in the stock market and our local companies will also get the status of elite companies by being listed. He said that the arrival of local companies leads to the development of the economy and increases the market capitalization.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation was also given about the aims and objectives of Pakistan Stock Exchange.