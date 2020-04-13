PSX loses 1000 points to close at 31032 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday continued witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,032.99 points as compared to 32,033.21 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1000.22 points (3.12%).

A total of 153,875,982 shares were traded compared to the trade 127,065,527 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.741 billion as compared to Rs 5.024 billion during last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 270 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 16,966,000 shares and price per share of Rs 15.15, Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,698,500 price per share of Rs 23.95 and Pioneer Cement with a volume of 8,354,500 and price per share of Rs 37.56.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs 45.41 per share, closing at Rs 681 while Philip Indus dyeingXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 43.81 per share, closing at Rs 641.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 426.5 per share, closing at Rs 6163.5 whereas prices of Bata (Pak) decreased by Rs 44 per share closing at Rs 1515.