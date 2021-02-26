PSX loses 100.61 points to close at 45,865 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 100.61 points, with negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 45,865.02 points against 45,965.63 points on the last working day.

A total 479,981,138 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 468,970,739 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.747 billion against Rs23.261 billion previous day.

As many as 374 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 45,361,711 shares and price per share of Rs 31.38,Telecard Limited with a volume of 36,667,000 and price per share of Rs7.91 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 33,150,585 and price per share of Rs142.06.

Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs38 per share, closing at Rs555 while Shield Corp shares increased by Rs27.18 per share closing at Rs389.67.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs203.97 per share, closing at Rs2666.02 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs 10,000.