PSX loses 102 points to close at 45,989 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 102.61 points, with negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 45,989.35, points against 46,091.96 points on the last working day.

A total 620,746,268 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 845,282,198 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.811 billion against Rs26.826 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 239 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 57,531,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.72, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 45,688,500 and price per share of Rs4.27 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 25,893,000 and price per share of Rs26.18.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs98.98 per share, closing at Rs3198.98 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs42.98 per share, closing at Rs1650.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs104.37 per share, closing at Rs6630.63 Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs68 per share closing at Rs9782.