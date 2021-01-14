UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 102 Points To Close At 45,989 Points

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

PSX loses 102 points to close at 45,989 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 102.61 points, with negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 45,989.35, points against 46,091.96 points on the last working day.

A total 620,746,268 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 845,282,198 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.811 billion against Rs26.826 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 239 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 57,531,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.72, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 45,688,500 and price per share of Rs4.27 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 25,893,000 and price per share of Rs26.18.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs98.98 per share, closing at Rs3198.98 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs42.98 per share, closing at Rs1650.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs104.37 per share, closing at Rs6630.63 Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs68 per share closing at Rs9782.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

23 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

29 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

41 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.