UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 112 Points, Closing At 41,765 Points

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 112 points, closing at 41,765 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 112.95 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 41,765.62 points against 41,878.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 257,163,743 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 247,901,404 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.708 billion against Rs 7.378 billion on last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 123 of them recorded gain and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 28,048,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.13, Oilboy Energy (R ) with volume of 23,897,500 and price per share of Rs 0.04 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 17,069,500 and price per share of Rs 1.39.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 290 per share, closing at Rs 5,990 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 155.10 to Rs 2,288.

Siemens Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 30.01 per share closing at

Rs 649.99 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs 21.48 to close at Rs 1,769.49.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

14 minutes ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

45 minutes ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

57 minutes ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

1 hour ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.