Open Menu

PSX Loses 1,146 Points

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PSX loses 1,146 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,146.62 points, a negative change of 1.73 percent, closing at 65,280.16 points against 66,426.78 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,146.62 points, a negative change of 1.73 percent, closing at 65,280.16 points against 66,426.78 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,358,411,606 shares valuing Rs.37.657 billion were traded during the day as compared to 969,630,378 shares valuing Rs.26.931 billion the last day.

Some 412 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 93 of them recorded gains and 304 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 153,676,751 shares at Rs.

1.65 per share, Bank of Punjab with 106,283,289 shares at Rs.6.29 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 90,068,235 shares at Rs.4.52 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.29.50 per share price, closing at Rs1,699.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills with a Rs 23.82 rise in its per share price to Rs 470.32.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs649.00 per share closing at Rs 10,350.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.194.00 decline to close at Rs.8,506.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Textile Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

2 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

2 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

2 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

35 seconds ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

37 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

38 seconds ago
SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

40 seconds ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

42 seconds ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

8 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

8 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

8 minutes ago
 People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on electi ..

People’s JIT to decide in PML-N favour on election day: Nawaz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business