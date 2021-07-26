UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 120 Points To Close At 47,672 Points

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX loses 120 points to close at 47,672 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 120.39 points, with a negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 47,672.68 points against 47,793.07 points on the last working day.

A total of 450,242,762 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 314,163,514 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.558 billion against Rs11.092 billion the previous day.

As many as 394 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 187 of them recorded gain and 187 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 127,888,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.56, Telecard Limited with a volume of 45,078,000 and price per share of Rs14.73 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 17,421,500 and price per share of Rs24.36.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs 400 per share, closing at Rs16400 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 79.46, closing at Rs2777.46.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 37.60 per share, closing atRs 2091.50 followed by Shield Corp, the share prices of which decreased by Rs 31.80per share, closing at Rs392.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top TPL Corp Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

10 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

14 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

15 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

42 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.