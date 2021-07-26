PSX loses 120 points to close at 47,672 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 120.39 points, with a negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 47,672.68 points against 47,793.07 points on the last working day.

A total of 450,242,762 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 314,163,514 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.558 billion against Rs11.092 billion the previous day.

As many as 394 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 187 of them recorded gain and 187 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 127,888,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.56, Telecard Limited with a volume of 45,078,000 and price per share of Rs14.73 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 17,421,500 and price per share of Rs24.36.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs 400 per share, closing at Rs16400 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 79.46, closing at Rs2777.46.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 37.60 per share, closing atRs 2091.50 followed by Shield Corp, the share prices of which decreased by Rs 31.80per share, closing at Rs392.20.