PSX Loses 1284 Points To Close At 43,266 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 05:51 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1284.38 points, with negative change of 2.88 percent, closing at 43,266.97 points against 44,551.35 points on the last working day

A total of 236,881,385 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 134,798,674 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.211 billion against Rs 4.736 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 41 of them recorded gain and 301 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 20,073,813 shares and price per share of Rs6.79, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 11,545,000 and price per share of Rs 1.75 and Flying Cement (R ) with volume of 11,439,500 and price per share of Rs 0.48.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 99 per share, closing at Rs 11,799 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs46.98 to Rs 949.96.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 66.75 closing at Rs 823.25 followed by Premium Tex XD, the share price of which declined by Rs 54 to close at Rs 666.

>