PSX Loses 13 Points To Close At 42,101 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

PSX loses 13 points to close at 42,101 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday closed at 42,101 points against 42,115 points on the last working day, with a little change of 13.53 points (0.03%).

A total 409,741,124 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 380,497,421 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.506 billion against Rs 17.

938 billion previous day.

As many as 383 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 160 of them recorded gain and 201 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 31,696,370 shares and price per share of Rs40.17, Fauji Foods ltd with volume of 23,132,500 and price per share Rs15.16 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 22,547,000 and price per share of Rs 74.07

