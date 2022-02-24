UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 1302 Points To Close At 43,830 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PSX loses 1302 points to close at 43,830 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1302.41 points, with a negative change of 2.89 percent, closing at 43,830.51 points against 45,132.92 points on the last working day.

A total of 350,059,221 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 186,355,677 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.752 billion against Rs6.802 billion the previous day.

As many as 320 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 164 of them recorded gain and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Flying Cement (R) with a volume of 38,422,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.19, WorldCalll Telecom with a volume of 33,137,000 and price per share of Rs 1.68 and Hum Network with volume of 20,483,694 and price per share of Rs 6.66.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74 per share, closing at Rs1325 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 200 to Rs 10500.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs200 closing at Rs 5400 followed by Bata (Pak) XD, the share price of which declined by Rs 109 to close at Rs1990.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Flying Cement Company Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

40 seconds ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

14 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

40 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

40 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

40 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>