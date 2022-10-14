UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 137 Points

Published October 14, 2022

PSX loses 137 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 137.22 points, a negative change of 0.33 percent, closing at 41,948. 50 against 42,085.72 points on the last working day.

A total of 328,653,569; shares were traded during the day compared to 222,227,524 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.

611 billion against Rs9.669 billion on the last trading day. As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,136 of them recorded gain and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Worldcall Telecom with 108,566,500 shares at Rs1.59 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 30,688,457 at Rs125. 94 and G3 Technologies with 22,522,500 at Rs9. 52 per share.

