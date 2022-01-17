UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 151 Points To Close At 45,612 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022

PSX loses 151 points to close at 45,612 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 151.25 points, a negative change of 0.33 percent, closing at 45,612.20 points against 45,763.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 173,497,844 shares, valuing Rs6.104 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 239,976,578 shares, valuing Rs6.096 billion, the previous day As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 25,493,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.37, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,075,907 and price per share of Rs96.45 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 12,901,420 and price per share of Rs6.95.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs55.96 per share, closing at Rs1050 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs44.25 to Rs634.29.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs114.25 closing at Rs5410 followed by Bata (Pak XD, the share price of which declined by Rs70.10 to close at Rs2099.90.

