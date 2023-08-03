PSX loses 153 points

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed bearish trend and lost 153.37 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 48,611.18 points against 48,764.55 points the previous trading day.

A total of 526,039,924 shares were traded during the day as compared to 556,141,485 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.032 billion against Rs 19.989 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 367 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 129 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 33,210,716 shares at Rs 3.67 per share; K-Electric with 25,427,937 shares at Rs.2.35 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 24,521,243 shares at Rs 104.26 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 201.03 per share price, closing at Rs8,999.00 whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with an Rs 50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 800.00.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 144.00 per share closing at Rs 1,880.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs 80.00 decline to close at Rs 7,070.00.

