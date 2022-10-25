UrduPoint.com

PSX loses 157 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday lost 157.20 points, a negative change of 0.37 percent, closing at 42,190.03 against 42,347.23 points on the last working day.

A total of 195,400,685 shares were traded during the day as compared to 226,743,189 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.242 billion against Rs6.052 billion on the last trading day.

Some 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 96 of them recorded gains, and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 35,212,500 shares at Rs 6.81 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 13,008,500 shares at Rs 1.55 per share, and G3 TechClassB, 11,058,500 shares at Rs 0.31 per share.

Sapphire Fiber XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.48 per share price, closing at Rs 1,084.40 whereas the runner-up was Khyber TobaccoXB with a Rs 22.79 rise in its per share price to Rs 326.69.

Bhanero Tex XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 32.44 per share closing at Rs 982.06, followed by Colgate Palm with a Rs 24.50 decline to close at Rs 2,038 per share.

