PSX loses 177 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Monday, losing 177.93 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 81,114.20 points against 81,292.13 points on the last working day.

A total of 297,994,181 shares were traded during the day as compared to 339,323,128 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.103 billion against Rs.12.893 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 132 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 43,078,126 shares at Rs 18.74 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,681,706 shares at Rs 1.20 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 20,477,310 shares at Rs 119.34 per share.

Lucky Core Industries limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 30.90 per share price, closing at Rs 1,051.03, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Limited with Rs 16.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 425.54.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 542.49 per share closing at Rs 6,804.26 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 149.94 decline to close at Rs 17,075.06.