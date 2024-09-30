PSX Loses 177 Points
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Monday, losing 177.93 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 81,114.20 points against 81,292.13 points on the last working day.
A total of 297,994,181 shares were traded during the day as compared to 339,323,128 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.103 billion against Rs.12.893 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 132 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 43,078,126 shares at Rs 18.74 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,681,706 shares at Rs 1.20 per share and Hub Power Company XD with 20,477,310 shares at Rs 119.34 per share.
Lucky Core Industries limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 30.90 per share price, closing at Rs 1,051.03, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Limited with Rs 16.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 425.54.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 542.49 per share closing at Rs 6,804.26 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 149.94 decline to close at Rs 17,075.06.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks plunge over policy uncertainty, stronger yen1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's exports increase by 4.67 pct in August2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.500 to Rs 275,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
UK's Rightmove rejects new £6.2 billion Murdoch bid4 hours ago
-
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 20249 hours ago
-
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline19 hours ago