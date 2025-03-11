PSX loses 178 points

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:02 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 178.69 points, a negative change of 0.16 percent, closing at 114,177.66 points as compared to 114,356.34 points on the last trading day

A total of 318,518,329 shares were traded during the day as compared to 324,654,460 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.883 billion against Rs20.704 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,132 of them recorded gains and 233 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 26,385,255 shares at Rs37.03 per share, Bank of Punjab with 22,122,890 shares at Rs13.16 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 18,118,609 shares at Rs1.33 per share.

Macter International Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs32.34 per share closing at Rs355.73 whereas runner-up was Premium Textiel Mills Limited with Rs29.90 rise in its share price to close at Rs439.90.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs412.91 per share price, closing at Rs23,286.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Companiy LimitedB with Rs82.23 decline in its per share price to Rs809.20.

