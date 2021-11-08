UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 180 Points To Close At 47,115 Points

Mon 08th November 2021

PSX loses 180 points to close at 47,115 points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 180.76 points, with a negative change of 0.38 per cent, closing at 47,115.04 points against 47,295.80 points on the last working day.

A total of 364,895,469 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 469,868,529 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.785 billion against Rs15.946 billion the previous day.

As many as 368 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 125 of them recorded gain and 228 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 39,570,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.24, Telecard Limited XB with a volume of 30,086,500 and price per share of Rs 19.02 and F. Nat.Equities with volume of 25,997,000 and price per share of Rs 10.04.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 60 per share, closing atRs 5850, runner up was Bata (Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 42 to Rs1890.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs400 per share, closing at Rs 9350, followed by Capphire Tex XD, the share prices of which declined by Rs87.60 per share to Rs1080.40.

