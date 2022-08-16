PSX loses 185 points

UrduPoint.com

Published August 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 185.34 points, a negative change of 0.42 percent, closing at 43,436.48 points against 43,621.82 points on the last working day.

A total of 518,045,853 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 541,548,244 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.16.215 billion against Rs.16.836 billion on last trading day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 44,627,034 shares and price per share of Rs.5.59, Fauji Foods Ltd with volume of 38,023,242 and price per share of Rs.7.25 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 32,887,671 and price per share of Rs.22.80.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.89 per share, closing at Rs.1,490 whereas the runner up was Blessed Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.35.66 to Rs. 512.

Pak Services witnessed maximum decrease of Rs108 per share closing at Rs.1,341 followed by Premium Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs44.91 to close at Rs.675.09.

