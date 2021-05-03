UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 186 Points, Closes At 44,076 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:29 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 186.15 points, with negative change of 0.42 per cent, closing at 44,076.20 points against 44,262.35 points on the last working day

A total of 238,440,085 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 293,746,179 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.317 billion against Rs13.770 billion the previous day.

As many as 360 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 111 of them recorded gain and 238 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 36,363,734 shares and price per share of Rs30.79, Telecard Limited with a volume of 25,354,500 and price per share of Rs14.78 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 23,140,000 and price per share of Rs38.68.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs1000 per share, closing at Rs15000 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, share prices of which increased by Rs71.25, closing at Rs1021.25.

Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs369.97 per share, closing at Rs9455.03 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the decrease of Rs130 per share, closing at Rs1670.

