UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 192 Points To Close At 44,629 Points

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

PSX loses 192 points to close at 44,629 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 192.08 points, with a negative change of 0.43 per cent, closing at 44629.45 points against 44821.53 points on the last working day.

A total of 248,291,976 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 388,597,570 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.819 billion against Rs11. 793 billion the previous day.

As many as 330 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 25,097,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.14, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 20,839,500 and price per share of Rs2.28 and Hascol petrol with volume of 13,835,098 and price per share of Rs5.54.

Sapphire Tex XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs39.56 per share, closing at Rs1129. Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs32.24, closing at Rs1629.99.

Colgate Palm XB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs48.33 per share, closing at Rs2450 followed by Systems Limited, the prices of which declined by Rs24.37 per share, closing at Rs666.04.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited Hum Network Limited Systems Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS holds International Webinar on "Milk Componen ..

UVAS holds International Webinar on "Milk Components as Antimicrobial Agents Aga ..

11 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations ..

Moscow Will Not Pretend That Changes in Relations With NATO Possible in Near Fut ..

5 minutes ago
 Five including police personnel injured in Quetta ..

Five including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

6 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-N ..

Arrangements finalized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes ..

Grand Prix of 2021 Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Goes to Russia, Turkey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.