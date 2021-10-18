PSX loses 192 points to close at 44,629 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 192.08 points, with a negative change of 0.43 per cent, closing at 44629.45 points against 44821.53 points on the last working day.

A total of 248,291,976 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 388,597,570 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.819 billion against Rs11. 793 billion the previous day.

As many as 330 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 25,097,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.14, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 20,839,500 and price per share of Rs2.28 and Hascol petrol with volume of 13,835,098 and price per share of Rs5.54.

Sapphire Tex XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs39.56 per share, closing at Rs1129. Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs32.24, closing at Rs1629.99.

Colgate Palm XB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs48.33 per share, closing at Rs2450 followed by Systems Limited, the prices of which declined by Rs24.37 per share, closing at Rs666.04.